SSPCA urges control of dogs after recent attacks on swans in Midlothian and Glasgow

Straiton Pond.
The Scottish SPCA is urging people to be keep dogs under control after recent attacks.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has been alerted to a number of incidents where a swan has been injured, killed or put to sleep due to a dog attack, including at Straiton Pond Nature Reserve and at Victoria Park in Glasgow.

Speaking about the Midlothian incident, Scottish SPCA chief inspector Paul Anderson said: “The swan was immediately taken to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre and vets concluded the wing injury had been caused by a dog bite. This wound and condition was deemed untreatable and in the interests of the bird’s welfare, the difficult decision was made to put him to sleep. This is a stark reminder to dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead around swans, and all wildlife, at all times.”