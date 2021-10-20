Star Lasswade carer picks up national award

Paul Black was named National Care Practitioner of the Year in the Barchester Care Awards 2021.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 12,000 residents living in Barchester’s 248 care homes and private hospitals across the country.

Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Co-ordinator of the Year’.

More than 2,900 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK.

Paul Black, who works at the Lasswade care home, is over the moon to have been named the national winner, beating hundreds of other nominees to the coveted title.

He said: “Wow! I’m amazed and shocked but it’s an absolute privilege to win this award not just for myself but for Drummond Grange Care Home.

"I just would like to thank everyone for their support, it’s a team effort.”

Pauls win was announced at a special national award ceremony which took place on Wednesday, October 13, to celebrate the achievements of Bar chester’s staff members, who have all witnessed first-hand the hardest 18 months in the history of social care as they coped with the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drummond Grange Care Home general manager, Eleanor Wilson, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is so proud of him.

"Paul received nominations, not only from myself as general manager, but from colleagues, residents and family members, all of whom described him as someone who understands the needs of others and goes out of his way to ensure that those in his care are encouraged and assisted to live their best life possible.

"Relatives commented on the ‘peace of mind’ they have knowing that their loved one is in ‘safe hands’.

