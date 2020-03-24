Straiton Asda store hands over kind donation to the SSPCA

The Scottish SPCA has received a generous donation of £1,000 from the Straiton Asda store.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was overwhelmed by the support shown from the local store which fundraised for the society through its green token scheme. The Livingston Asda store also handed over £500.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue centre superintendent, Sharon Comrie, said: “We’re so grateful for all the support from Asda stores throughout Scotland which have raised over an incredible £6,000 in total so far. The passion and enthusiasm shown by the staff and customers has been incredible.

“We don’t receive any funding from the government so we rely entirely on kind donations such as this. In 2019, we cared for almost 10,000 animals. It costs £44,000 per day to run the society so donations like this are invaluable to allow to continue our work rescuing, rehabilitating, re-homing and releasing the animals of Scotland.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We are really proud to be able to continually support the local charity groups in our area, and through our green token scheme we are always thrilled when customers’ chosen good causes benefit from these vital funding boosts.

“We also help to raise awareness of what these groups do and it’s great to see the Scottish SPCA benefit from the £1,500 of donations.”

For more information on Scottish SPCA fundraising please email fundraising@scottishspca.org, call 03000 999 999 (opt 4).