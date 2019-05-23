Strategic plan rejected by Ministers

The Strategic Development Plan Authority for Edinburgh and South East Scotland (SESplan) has had its proposed strategic development plan rejected by Scottish Ministers.

An examination of the proposed plan was undertaken by Scottish Government reporters in 2017. The resulting report was submitted to Ministers for consideration in July 2018. SESplan has now been advised that Scottish Ministers believe the plan does not have an adequate and timely transport appraisal.

Pam Ewen, chairwoman of the SESplan board, said:“The board is very disappointed at the Ministers’ decision. The SESplan authorities will now need to consider the reasons for the decision, and the implications.”