Strategy is green for go after Lasswade launch

Scotland’s first health board-led Green Health Strategy has been published by NHS Lothian, Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation and greenspace Scotland.

The strategy was launched recently at Lasswade Centre with local group Mums Walk Midlothian.

Mums from Mums Walk Midlothian outside the Lasswade Centre for the launch of NHS Lothian's Green Health Strategy.

NHS Lothian Board chairman Brian Houston said: “We are increasingly recognising the role and importance of therapeutic interventions in greenspace on our health and wellbeing. For several years, the Health Foundation has provided grants to support therapeutic gardening and the development of community gardens at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital and Midlothian Community Hospital.

“We have seen the benefits of these projects for patients, staff, visitors and the wider community – and we recognise the potential to achieve much more through a co-ordinated and strategic approach.

“The Greenspace and Health Strategic Framework will play a key role in guiding and shaping our work with partners to realise our vision of longer lives, better lived through our GreenSpace – Lothian’s Natural Health Service.”