Success for care workers in Midlothian

Cera carers Joyce Allan (left), Kelly Allan (right) and David McLure with their certificates.

David McLure (36) from Bonnyrigg, Kelly Allan (28) from Mayfield and Joyce Hogg (43) from Gorebridge have all passed their recent studies.

Carol Rutherford, local Cera Care manager said: “I am so proud of these people, as I am of every single member of my team. They have gone above and beyond their daily tasks to study and take their exams for their SVQ qualifications in record time.

"It’s a job they all love and it’s good to know that the people they look after really appreciate their input.”

David has been working in the care sector for 10 years, the last three with Cera.

He said: “What I love about my job is all we see is happy faces. As carers, looking after people in their own homes so they can live independently, we may be the only person someone sees in a day. I meet all different kinds of people in a day’s work.”

“Preparing for my SVQ qualifications, I learned some new things which have helped me in the job – but so much of what I know is learned on the job.”

Kelly has worked with Cera for the last three years. A mum of two young children, she absolutely loves helping people and thoroughly enjoys her job. Cera supported her and the costs of studying and taking her SVQ exams.

She said: “I love helping other people. Some of the people I care for on a daily basis may have dementia and all of them are older, living independently in their own homes, thanks to the extra support we provide.”

Joyce joined Cera Care right at the start of Covid pandemic in April 2020.

"I am a great believer in keeping people living happily in their own homes,” she said.

“And as a care at home team, that’s what we do. Our daily visits and extra help mean they can remain independent.

"And what we do helps the community. Someone coming in and helping out makes such a difference, and the little things matter, like making a dessert for someone who has a sweet tooth!

"I feel really appreciated by the people I care for, and every day in this job is an enjoyment.”

Speaking about her SVQ qualification, Joyce added: “I set myself a time target to complete this studying, and I completed it in record time. It involved assignments and work books, and I was assessed on the job in certain tasks. The training team from Cera were an enormous help.