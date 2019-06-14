Summer showcase is Made in Midlothian

Dalkeith is hosting a summer showcase event drawing on artistic talents from across Midlothian that not even the recent rain can dampen.

The event on June 23 marks the launch of Made in Midlothian, a social enterprise group that promotes artists, and producers in the region, with the emphasis on locally and ethically made goods.

Renae Bell, Event Organiser and Chair of the Made in Midlothian Steering Group.

The main aim of this One Dalkeith event at their new premises in Eskdaill Court is fun for all the family, with a children’s entertainment area, live music, a street food cafe and demonstrations galore, including pottery, weaving, paper marbling, lampshade up-cycling, print-making and wood-turning.

DJ Miss Sugar will present a selection of local musical talent, while the Remake Team from Greening Gorebridge will be on hand to advise on how to repair textiles to enhance your wardrobe and keep your favourite clothing from becoming landfill. Plus local author Gwen Gates Parker will be reading from her debut novel Charm Offensive. While Woodburn Art Club, Buzzy Bees Music and Baby Sensory are leading activities for children of all ages.

Event organiser and ceramic artist Renae Bell said: “When I started Yellow Door Studio I found a real lack of opportunities in Midlothian for crafters and producers to showcase their wares, so I set about creating some. My goal with this event is to raise the profile of Midlothian as a creative, productive and talented region.”

Made in Midlothian is supported by the Gorebridge Community Development Trust. Dawn Barclay, the trust’s manager, said: “Midlothian is rich in heritage, scenery and beauty spots but it’s her people that make the place. Through Made In Midlothian we want to showcase the vibrant enterprise that exists here: the makers, creators and doers who are making Midlothian a fantastic place to live, work and visit.

“With the opening of the Borders Railway and the funding from the Scottish Borders Railway Blueprint to renovate the old station houses we have a real opportunity to put Midlothian on the map.”

One Dalkeith’s Evelyn Fleck, head of Community Facilities, said: “We are delighted to be promoting such a vibrant event – different to anything Dalkeith has seen before.

“It is an opportunity to showcase artisan businesses and share skills and ideas.”

One well-known local group making an appearance at Made in Midlothian is Dalkeith Arts, which has been active in the community for many years. It regularly runs classes at its base in Dalkeith Library and Arts Centre and will be running a landscaping painting challenge at Newbattle Abbey College on June 15. The paintings from the challenge will be making their debut showing at the event along with a live collaborative art project that everyone can contribute to. It will then be hung in the One Dalkeith building.

Chairperson Mary Blair says that crafts are historically important to the area and that events such as Made in Midlothian are intrinsic to “getting the heart back in the community”.

Made in Midlothian takes place at One Dalkeith, 21 Eskdaill Court, Dalkeith, on June 23, 10am-4pm.

Hot on the heels of the Made in Midlothian event, One Dalkeith will be running an indoor table sale at Eskdaill Court on June 30. Contact communityfacilities@onedalkeith.info to find out how you can get your own stall to sell pre-loved goods such as books and bric a brac.