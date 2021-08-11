Support for Growing Families in Loanhead

Some of the children at the Growing Families youth group in Burghlee Park where they set up camera traps.

The group plays a vital role in the local community for children and parents by providing free outdoor activity sessions which allow the children to learn about the environment and how they can do their bit to look after it.

Poppy Kyles, Chair of Growing Families, said: “We are proud to be able to offer a youth club for local children in Loanhead.

"We have only been able to offer limited sessions throughout the last year, but thanks to Dandara’s donation, we will be able to deliver regular sessions at our Loanhead site.”

For information about the activities and events offered by Growing Families visit https://www.facebook.com/ParentsandTotsMidlothian.

Dandara East Scotland is pleased to provide support to Growing Families to ensure that they can continue supporting children and parents in the local community.