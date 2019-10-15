Survey on new parking permits for Dalkeith town centre

Residents living in the centre of Dalkeith are being asked their views on introducing parking permits.

Midlothian Council is writing to householders with a short survey about the proposals.

If given the go ahead, the scheme would operate Mondays to Saturdays between 8am and 6pm. Each qualifying household would be able to buy up to two annual on-street permits, expected to cost £75 for the first permit and £100 for the second.

Residents living in the vicinity of the North Wynd and St Andrews car parks would also have the option of buying up to two annual permits to use those car parks. The cost would be around £50 for the first permit and £75 for the second.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for parking, Councillor John Hackett (Lab) said: “People living in the centre of Dalkeith have been complaining that is can be difficult to get parked near their homes because of motorists leaving cars there to go to work, shop or commute into Edinburgh.

“At a recent public meeting, therefore, we agreed to send out a short survey to impacted households just to gauge if there is an appetite to introduce a parking permit system.

“If we do find the majority of people are in favour, we would come back and formally consult on the final proposals.”

The letters, which include the survey and a prepaid envelope, should be delivered to qualifying households by the week beginning Monday 14 October. Residents who receive a letter can also fill in the survey online at www.midlothian.gov.uk/parking-survey

Cllr Hackett reminded residents that a parking permit scheme would not guarantee a space, in particular, outside their home.

He said in the event of too many requests for permits and too few spaces, permits would be issued on a ‘first come, first served basis’.

Money raised would pay for administration, enforcement and maintenance costs of the scheme, while any surplus has to be spent on improving road facilities in the area.

Permit and time restrictions will only apply during the hours of control and permits would not be transferable.