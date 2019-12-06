Take a look at new Sheriffhall roundabout flyover plans

Local communities and road users will get a chance to see the plans for the new Sheriffhall roundabout at public exhibitions later this month.

Following the publication this week of draft orders for the proposals, public exhibitions will take place on Wednesday, December 18, at St Nicholas Buccleuch Parish Church in Dalkeith, and on Thursday, December 19 at the Sherffhall Park and Ride Terminal. Both events will run from 12 noon - 7pm. The exhibition material will also be available to view online from 12 noon on December 18.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson (SNP) said: “Sheriffhall roundabout is a well-known bottleneck for motorists using the Edinburgh City Bypass.

“As the only junction on the A720 trunk road which is not grade-separated, it is often the scene of congestion and significant queuing, particularly at morning and evening peak times.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to delivering improvements at this busy junction, and having undertaken detailed development and assessment of the preferred option are now able to publish draft orders for the scheme.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to attend the exhibitions on December 18 and 19 to see our proposals or view the material online and give us their views.”

Councillor Adam McVey, convenor of the Edinburgh & South East Scotland City Region Deal Joint Committee said: “We welcome this important milestone in delivering the improvements to the Sheriffhall roundabout, a scheme that is being taken forward as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

“It is important that everyone with an interest in the scheme has a chance to comment and the exhibitions later this month provide locals and road users with a chance to do so.”