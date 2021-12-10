Taylor Wimpey donates life-saving defibrillator in Gorebridge

Deryck Schendel (Taylor Wimpey health & safety advisor - white hard hat) was joined by Helen Ann Dunn (left) and Jane Burridge (right) from Gorebridge Community Development Trust. Photo by Chris Watt.

As part of a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), the home builder is donating potentially life-saving PADs to communities around the UK to help people who suffer from an out-of- hospital cardiac arrest.

Taylor Wimpey is donating the defibrillators to local communities when their developments are completed. Now that work has finished at its Harvieston Park development, the local community in Gorebridge is the latest to be gifted a PAD.

Helen Ann Dunn, board member of Gorebridge Development Trust said: “We can’t thank Taylor Wimpey enough for this defibrillator.

"It will be installed outside the main entrance to the Gorebridge Beacon, the community hub in the heart of Gorebridge on Hunterfield Road.

"And while we hope that we don’t have to use it, it’s fantastic to know that we and the general public can access a defibrillator in the event of an emergency and hopefully help to save someone’s life.”

Deryck Schendel, regional health and safety advisor for Taylor Wimpey in Scotland, said: “It’s so important to us that we give something back to the communities in which we’re building.

"Our partnership with the BHF is vitally important in helping to ensure that more defibrillators are available for people who might need them, and we are proud to be able to make this equipment readily accessible in Gorebridge.”

James Jopling, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “We are delighted that Taylor Wimpey has contributed to the aims of the BHF by making a public access defibrillator available to Gorebridge Community Development Trust.

“A cardiac arrest is the most serious medical emergency. Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces a person’s chance of surviving by around 10 per cent, but calling 999, starting immediate hands-only CPR and using a defibrillator can significantly increase their chances of survival.”

He added: “During the pandemic it is essential that these steps are still taken to help save someone’s life and there are some simple measures you can take to keep yourself safe so please don’t hesitate to help someone in need. Find up to date guidance on the BHF website.”