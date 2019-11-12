Teen radio boss from Gorebridge up for Christmas hit

A group of young people, from a youth music organisation run by a Gorebridge teenager, have recorded a Christmas single with the ambition of topping the festive charts.

The Youth Radio Network has worked with 20 young people from across Scotland to perform and record the song ‘The Man in the Red Velvet Suit’. The single will be released at midnight on December 1.

The Youth Radio Network (YRN) is an online digital platform for young people aged 8 to 25, set-up in 2016 by Keiran Harvey, who, despite only being 16 at the time won financial backing from the O2 Think Big Awards to put his dream into action.

Since then, Keiran has worked with over 100 young musicians and technicians across Scotland putting on events from the monthly ‘The Waverley Sessions’ in partnership with Waverley Mall in Edinburgh, to the Great Scottish Walk and Run 2017, Youth Talent Showcase 2018 and various PRIDE events. All aimed at giving young performers a space to showcase their talent.

Keiran (18) said: “Through our work at YRN we’ve seen a wealth of musical talent in and around Scotland.

“We’ve nurtured these up and coming performers and given them a public platform on which to perform, learn and grow as musicians. But we’re hungry for more!

“We decided to bring all the talent together in one place, to create a potential number one Christmas hit single called The Man in the Red Velvet Suit.

“This single was written by Einstein’s Wardrobe, who then donated the song to the Youth Radio Network to allow a group of 20 musicians to recreate and record the song as a single.

“We have worked with the young people over the last 11 months and we’re confident we can reach that number one slot in the Christmas charts.”

Not only is the song going to raise money for The Youth Radio Network, but they will also be donating 50 per cent of the profits made from the single to a local charity to help disadvantaged young people at Christmas time.

Keiran said: “Getting into the Christmas charts would be a massive achievement to be proud of for life. It would be the best Christmas present we could ask for.

“Please help us by buying and downloading the single from December 1, we are spreading the word and getting as much airplay as possible. Give ‘The Man in the Red Velvet Suit’ to all your friends and family this Christmas and help us help more young people next year!”