Temporary traffic lights at Pathhead
Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A68 at Pathhead between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 5:00 am
This is while Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland carries out coring investigation works in advance of future resurfacing.
Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times.
Strict physical distancing protocols are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site, in line with Scottish Government guidance.
Emergency services and other relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.trafficscotland.org.