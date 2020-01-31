Tesco Hardengreen’s birthday night out helps charity

Staff at Tesco Hardengreen recently held a night out to celebrate the store’s 20th birthday on January 17.

A charity raffle was held on the night, which raised an impressive £500 for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

Ann Akgul, community champion at Tesco Hardengreen, said: “To celebrate the 20 years since opening we had a night out the next day, on Saturday January 18. We were to choose a charity that we wanted the funds raised to be given to. The committee all decided on CHAS children’s charity, which is very close to everyone.

“We held a raffle on the night to which Tesco donated all the prizes to, including a new iPad, a 49 inch TV and three £100 gift vouchers. On the night we raised a whopping £500 for CHAS and they came into the store last Friday where we presented them the cheque.”