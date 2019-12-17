Tesco Hardengreen staff’s kind donation

Staff at Tesco Hardengreen have been busy spreading festive cheer by donating school equipment to local children.

The new community champion at the store, Ann Akgul, said: “We donated 290 lunch boxes, pens, pencils and pencil cases to Lawfield Primary School and Newbattle Community Learning Centre Youth Club.

“I had been speaking to Lynn and Ron Tait who both work for Midlothian Council, but with these different groups. They both work at the summer club, at which every child gets the gift of a school bag lunch box and pencils to re-start school term. So Lynn and Ron have to get people to donate these items.

“They do such a fantastic job and are so committed to the kids all ages

“I would love to help out these local kids who are less fortunate than others and I’m going to be working with Lynn and Ron again in the future.

“At the moment we are trying to get them free fruit for the breakfast club they run for kids who get free school meals.”