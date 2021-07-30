The Labyrinth Challenge Returns to Dalkeith Country Park

The Labyrinth Challenge inflatable obstacle course.

A spokesperson for the park said: “The Labyrinth Challenge is brilliant entertainment for both adults and children over 1.2m tall. There are five unique themed zones – Jungle, Lava, Toxic, Combat and Ocean.

“At over 1000ft in length, the course is packed with hilarious challenges and obstacles like slides, balance beams, hurdles and more.

“Designed specifically for children under 1.2m tall, there’s an amazing 200ft-long Mini Labyrinth. "