The Midlothian & East Lothian Business Awards 2019 - Finalists announced

Business across East Lothian and Midlothian are being celebrated for their innovation, success and spirit as they are shortlisted for this year’s Midlothian & East Lothian Business Awards.

Up to 30 companies will go head to head across 10 competitive categories, and the winners will be announced at a prestigious awards dinner and ceremony on October 30, at the Brunton in Musselburgh.

This year has welcomed a record number of new companies, particularly within SME of the Year, New Business, High Growth and Innovation categories, highlighting the growing strength of the East Lothian and Midlothian business community during an uncertain period.

George Archibald, Chief Executive of Mid & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, said: “As we look forward to our 14th year of the Mid & East Lothian Business Awards, we’re thrilled to announce the shortlist following another outstanding round of entries across each of the categories.

“We continue to be in awe of the superb work taking place across the regions, highlighting the entrepreneurial charge, the keen desire to do something new to the business process, the great initiatives that support employees and the overall success of the business landscape.

“It’s encouraging to see so many new names among the shortlist as we remain committed to providing the best possible platform for East Lothian and Midlothian businesses, whether established or emerging, to showcase their accomplishments.

“Well done to all of the shortlisted companies and we wish them the very best of luck on the night.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Mid & East Lothian Business Awards Dinner. For information on tickets, contact mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk, telephone 0131 603 5040 or visit www.melcc.org.uk

The 2019 Finalists are:

Business High Growth of the Year, sponsored by Business Gateway - Midlothian Council

Armadilla Ltd (Midlothian)

Christie Gillespie Consulting Engineers Ltd (East Lothian)

Dalkeith Country Park (Midlothian)

Network ROI Ltd (Midlothian)

Business Innovation of the Year, sponsored by EDF Energy

Armadilla Ltd (Midlothian)

Buck & Birch Ltd (East Lothian)

Melville Golf Centre (Midlothian)

Yummikeys Ltd (East Lothian)

Best Environmental Impact, sponsored by East Lothian Council

Hickory (East Lothian)

Lothian Electric Machines Ltd (LEMAC) (East Lothian)

Miixer CIC (East Lothian)

Secret Herb Garden (Midlothian)

Best Commitment to Youth Development, sponsored by DYW, Edinburgh, Midlothian and East Lothian

EDF Energy (East Lothian)

Lothian Electric Machines Ltd (LEMAC) (East Lothian)

MacTaggart Scott & Company Ltd (Midlothian)

Stewart Brewing Ltd (Midlothian)

Best Community Impact, sponsored by

ELCAP (East Lothian)

Midlothian Ladies Club (Midlothian)

Miixer CIC (East Lothian)

The Sidings (Midlothian)

Made in East Lothian

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Shawfair Park

Jack and Ivy (East Lothian)

JK Thomson (East Lothian)

MacTaggart Scott & Company Ltd (Midlothian)

Network ROI Ltd (Midlothian)

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Thomson Cooper

The Brand Family (East Lothian)

The Bonnie Badger (East Lothian)

Penicuik House (Midlothian)

Stisi Group (East Lothian)

New Business of the Year, sponsored by Eastern Exhibition and Display

The Bonnie Badger (East Lothian)

Claire Houston Baby Massage (Midlothian)

The Wee Book Company Ltd (Midlothian)

Yummikeys Ltd (East Lothian)

SME of the Year, sponsored by HR Dept, Edinburgh and The Lothians

Armadilla Ltd (Midlothian)

Eastern Exhibition and Display (East Lothian)

Hickory (East Lothian)

Stewart Brewing Ltd (Midlothian)

Business Ambassador of the Year, sponsored by Network ROI

Marietta Di Ciacca, Cockenzie House and Gardens (East Lothian)

Kristen Hunter, Whisky Frames (Midlothian)

Andrew McDonald, Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World (Midlothian)

Douglas Strachan, Douglas Strachan Architect (Midlothian)