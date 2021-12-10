Thirty-two years of chronic pain no joke for budding Mayfield comedian

Stand-up comedian Adele Birkmyre from Mayfield, who struggled alone with chronic pain for over 30 years before accessing support from Scottish charity Thistle, who support people with long term health conditions. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Adele Birkmyre (47) struggled alone with debilitating chronic pain for 32 years before finding Edinburgh-based wellbeing charity, Thistle.

“I tried to take my life three times. I’d simply had enough. That’s what chronic pain does to you.

"Coming to Thistle saved my life, my marriage, my relationship with my kids, it changed my whole life.”

Adele. Photo Credit: Ian Jacobs

After years of struggling, Adele felt that living with pain 24/7 had taken everything from her – her livelihood, having fun with the kids, going to concerts with her wife, nights out with the girls, everything.

“I suffered with back pain on and off from the age of 15, trying different things to manage and help me keep my job as a taxi driver in Edinburgh.

"I’d worked really hard to become a black cab driver – learning the routes, taking the exams, buying my cab – and I loved it. Whether it was the Saturday night or Monday morning crowd, the banter in the cab was always great fun.

"Until the day in 2011 when someone ran their car into the back of my taxi.

Stand-up comedian Adele Birkmyre. Photo Credit: Ian Jacobs

“The pain became much worse. It felt like 1000 needles in my back. I kept working, but my back was deteriorating.

"Sitting still was the worst thing for it. One day it was unbearable, I was in tears and knew that was it for my career.

“I have severe nerve damage in my back, legs and hips and arthritis in my spine.

"I spent all of my savings on specialists, chiropractors, alternative medicine, massage and even an anatomist. Nothing worked.

"I put a lot of faith in doctors fixing my pain, but nothing worked; I remember pleading with a doctor that I was 39 and didn’t want to go home with a Zimmer frame.”

Adele recalled an experience that will live with her all her life.

He said: “In 2019 I enjoyed a brief moment of happiness. For my birthday, my kids bought me a place on a comedy course, which led to me doing stand-up at the Edinburgh Fringe.

"It was such an exciting experience, but the pain dragged me down again.

“Everything came to a head on one particular night. In an attempt to try and drag myself out of the big black hole I was in, I agreed to perform at a charity comedy night. But as soon as I got on stage, I couldn’t remember any of the jokes and my act fell apart.

"I couldn’t think straight due to excruciating pain, painkillers and sleep deprivation. I broke down in tears, in front of the audience, my family, my friends.

"I felt like I was having a mental breakdown in front of everyone I loved.

“I had been trying to keep everything to myself about how I was feeling and how I was struggling to cope with the pain.

"I never wanted to do stand-up again. It was the lowest point of my life. I was suicidal, at rock bottom.”

Adele went to her GP the following Monday and begged for help. She was referred to a drop-in centre and from there, found her way to Thistle.

Adele met with Aileen, a Thistle well-being practitioner, who asked her what her best hopes were and invited her to join a Thistle Lifestyle Management course.

“Speaking to Aileen, I felt real hope. She said that Thistle believed life was for living and that was all I wanted to do – live my life.

"On the course, it was first time in my life I felt really listened to and I didn’t feel that I was a burden. I couldn’t believe it.

"The course was life changing, it was so easy to understand and take in.

“It’s been all about taking baby steps, but over the days, weeks and months, life got better and better. I still have to manage the pain, but Thistle has helped me find ways to cope.

"I’ve no doubt that Thistle saved my life and without their support I wouldn’t be here today.

"I’ve gone from thinking I had lost everything – my career, my role within my family, my confidence – to being in a happy marriage, spending quality time with my family and doing the things I love.

"My wife said she’s fallen in love with me all over again.

“I’ve become a Thistle Peer Volunteer so I can use my experience to help others. I’m helping raise awareness with GPs so they know about referring people like me sooner – and I’m using all my courage to get back on stage.

"On Friday, 3 December 3 I was back up on stage using my comedy to help raise awareness and money so that Thistle can help more people like me live their lives too.

“I’ll be managing chronic pain for the rest of my life, but my outlook is very different now, thanks to Thistle.”

Thistle chief executive, Mark Hoolahan, said: “Thistle is one of the only organisations in Scotland that welcomes and supports people whatever their diagnosed long-term condition.

"For many people, developing a long term condition can have a devastating impact both on the individual and their families.

"Our support means people, like Adele, can regain control of their lives, finding ways to manage and live as well as possible with a long term health condition.”