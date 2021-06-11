Those hit by Sick Kids hospital delay sought for inquiry

Royal Hospital for Children & Young People at Little France. pic credit; Scott Louden

Chair Lord Brodie is calling on anyone living in or around Edinburgh and the Lothians to get in touch if they have any information they feel is important to share.

The independent Inquiry is investigating the delayed opening of the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences (RHCYP/DCN) at Little France.

With public hearings scheduled to take place from 20 September, the Inquiry wants to establish what impact the construction issues that led to the delay had on patient care and treatment, as well as the wider impact on families. This could range from the postponement of scheduled treatment plans to patients being diverted to other hospitals.

Lord Brodie said: “Our focus for hearings in September will be on patients and their families and we would like to encourage more people from Edinburgh and the surrounding areas who may have been impacted to contact us.

“We want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to speak with us and I want to reassure those with a story to share that my team will handle this with the utmost respect and sensitivity.”

To get involved in the inquiry, call 0808 196 5000 or email [email protected]