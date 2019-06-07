Time to have your questions answered

What matters to you, and your community? Are you looking for some answers from the people whose job it is to work with you to help plan Midlothian’s future?

Then why not join the audience for Your Question Time, a special event to be held at Newbattle High School on Tuesday, June 25, at 7.15pm.

It’s your chance to question a panel from the wide-ranging Midlothian Community Planning Partnership, including representatives from Midlothian Council, NHS Lothian, Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Enterprise and Skills Development Scotland.

All are welcome to attend this special event. To ask a question in advance or to find out more about the event, email HaveYourSay@midlothian.gov.uk

Your Question Time has been organised by Midlothian Council, for radio broadcast in association with Black Diamond FM.