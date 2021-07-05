Tough Mudder Dalkeith event called off after licence revoked with less than 24 hours notice

Stock photo of a previous Tough Mudder event at Dalkeith Country Park, photo by Phil Wilkinson.

Organisers said Midlothian Council contacted them after 6pm on Friday saying the licence to hold the two day event – which was sold out – was revoked. In a post on their website, organisers said: “We’re deeply frustrated with this last-minute revocation. And we’re devastated not to be able to celebrate a return to in-person events with you, our Mudder community.”

A Midlothian Council spokesman said the license was only revoked after concerns were raised on Friday afternoon by the Scottish Government regarding Covid restrictions. The 2,500 Tough Mudder participants exceeded the 500 people limit at an outdoor Level 2 event.

He said: “The council received a letter from the National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch on Friday afternoon expressing concerns about the event.

"There then followed a meeting with the Scottish Government clarifying interpretation of the guidance. During the meeting it was made clear that a maximum of 500 participants per day are allowed at events in Level 2 areas.

"Around 2,500 people were due to take part on each of Tough Mudder event days on 3 and 4 July. The decision was made, therefore, to suspend the licence.