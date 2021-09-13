Tour of Britain travelled through Midlothian

Stage winner Yves Lampaert (centre) crossing the bridge over the North Esk in Lasswade. Pic: Joe Gilhooley

Belgian rider Yves Lampaert won the stage having helped kick-start the breakaway group.

He then held off the challenge of American rider Matteo Jorgenson and British rider Mathew Gibson with a final 100m sprint to the line.

British rider Ethan Hayter brought the peloton home some 1 min 51 secs later to maintain a four-second lead over Wout Van Aert heading into the final stage.