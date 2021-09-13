Tour of Britain travelled through Midlothian
Stage seven of the Tour of Britain passed through Midlothian as the cyclists competed over a 194km route from Hawick to Edinburgh on Saturday.
Belgian rider Yves Lampaert won the stage having helped kick-start the breakaway group.
He then held off the challenge of American rider Matteo Jorgenson and British rider Mathew Gibson with a final 100m sprint to the line.
British rider Ethan Hayter brought the peloton home some 1 min 51 secs later to maintain a four-second lead over Wout Van Aert heading into the final stage.
However, it wouldn’t be enough as the Belgian rider won the final stage from Stonehaven to Aberdeen and the title on Sunday.