Tourism boost starts in Midlothian and the Borders with new campaign

Tourism businesses in Midlothian and the Borders have started a new marketing campaign designed to revolutionise the area’s visitor economy.

Scotland Starts Here, a travel website (www.scotlandstartshere.com) has been created to raise the area’s profile as a year-round tourism destination as well as encouraging more visitors to the Borders and Midlothian. The website will be supported by a digital marketing campaign including a mobile app, podcasts, eBooks, videos, blogs and social media advertising.

Scotland Starts Here has been developed by the Midlothian Borders Tourism Action Group (MBTAG) on behalf of the Scottish Borders Tourism Partnership and Midlothian Tourism Forum.

MBTAG project manager Jemma Reid said: “For many people travelling to Scotland, the Borders and Midlothian is where their very first experiences and memories of Scotland are forged. We are easily one of the most accessible, most breathtaking and exciting parts of Scotland and we are thrilled that we can now showcase this . Through working with local businesses we can take the Borders and Midlothian to the world. 2020 is the start of some big things for our local tourism industry!”

Remko Plooij, managing director of Dalkeith Country Park, said: “Making Midlothian and the Borders a renowned destination on a global scale is an exciting venture and a fantastic opportunity for us to be part of. We have so much to offer in this wonderful part of Scotland. To have these impressive digital assets to showcase where Scotland Starts to new audiences as well as inspire visitors from around the world is game-changing. We look forward to seeing Midlothian and the Borders thrive as a result.”

VisitScotland Regional Director Neil Christison said: “Scotland Starts Here is an exciting campaign that will promote the wealth of fantastic experiences on offer in the Scottish Borders and Midlothian and bring to life the stories and people that make the area unique. I would encourage the local industry to get involved in the campaign and help spread the word about the fantastic area where they live and work to visitors at home and abroad.”