Town centre fund open for bids

Local groups in Midlothian are being asked to put forward funding bids for projects aimed at improving town centres.

Midlothian Council has been allocated £910,000 from the Scottish Government’s £50 million Town Centre Capital Fund.

Funding is available for capital projects, such as new facilities, repairs and refurbishment work to existing buildings, physical improvements to town centres, and the purchase of equipment.

There is no minimum or maximum award but given the nature of the funding, requests are expected to be for projects over £10,000. Applications are welcome from local groups, charities, third sector organisations, social enterprises and business groups. Council-led applications will be submitted and assessed alongside applications from outside bodies.

Initial expressions of interest must be submitted by noon on June 28, with second-stage applications to be submitted by August 30. A decision on the successful projects will be announced in early October. For application forms and details of how to apply, go to www.midlothian.gov.uk/town-funds.