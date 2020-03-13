Traditional trades highlighted in Penicuik

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame welcomed local traditional trades schools events held by Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project.

The events, which took place at both Beeslack and Penicuik High Schools, aimed to get students interested in skills and careers needed to maintain historic buildings.

With demonstrations given by skilled craftspeople on stone repair, roofing repairs, sign writing and marbling, which gave pupils a chance to have a go themselves. The event was attended by experts from Edinburgh College, with the demonstration rigs provided by the Edinburgh Traditional Buildings Forum.

Pupils who were then interested to know more and to get involved in hands on experience had the opportunity to sign up for workshops at Edinburgh College in May.

This is to be followed by onsite training repairing and repointing some of the stone boundary walls in St Mungo’s churchyard in Penicuik in June.

Ms Grahame (SNP), who attended the event at Beeslack High School, said: “Skills such as those on show at the schools have a tradition going back centuries and the act of learning them is in itself a way of understanding more about our heritage. However they are still very much in demand - to maintain our historic buildings and monuments properly we need craftspeople who know how to work with traditional skills which are in keeping with them.

“Penicuik Heritage Regeneration project has already done a lot of great work in preserving and promoting the town’s history and it’s great now to see them helping to recruit the next generation to keep our historic buildings in shape for the future.

“I hope this will inspire young people with an interest in this area to seriously consider a career in the traditional trades.

“Whilst I don’t think a career change is on the cards for me, I did manage to make a slate coaster whilst being shown the ropes!”