Tree-mendous effort in Dalkeith

Planting oak saplings to best effect is shown to Bobby Dodds, Ian Hackett, Dalkeith Rotary club president Clark Watson and Ralph Warwick by Countryside Ranger Alan Krumholds.

It’s hoped good drainage and shelter from biting winds will help ensure healthy development of the plantation on the Vogrie Estate. The site was chosen by the Midlothian Ranger Service, which also helped make the ground ready, and supplied tools for use by the Rotarians led by environmental convener Dr Ralph Warwick.

He said: “The aim is not only to help reverse global deforestation but also create an important habitat for bird and insect life in years to come.