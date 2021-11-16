Tree-mendous effort in Dalkeith
Concerned at the carbon crisis, members of Dalkeith Rotary Club have been out planting trees to form a potentially attractive feature in the Midlothian countryside.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 7:00 am
It’s hoped good drainage and shelter from biting winds will help ensure healthy development of the plantation on the Vogrie Estate. The site was chosen by the Midlothian Ranger Service, which also helped make the ground ready, and supplied tools for use by the Rotarians led by environmental convener Dr Ralph Warwick.
He said: “The aim is not only to help reverse global deforestation but also create an important habitat for bird and insect life in years to come.
“The woodland we created at Hardengreen near the railway is already a source of pleasure serving as a sanctuary for native wild flowers and provides a welcome carpet of colour each spring.”