Tributes paid to Midlothian union leader

Former trade union leader Ron Curran, who has sadly passed away aged 94.

Ron was the Scottish National Officer of the National Union of Public Employees (NUPE ) when the Scottish Labour and Trade Union movement swung behind its campaign for the National Minimum Wage in 1984.

Foothold established, it soon became Labour and TUC policy as well.

Ron started work aged 16, as a blacksmith at the Rising Sun Colliery, Wallsend. His family hailed from an Ayrshire coalfield where his dad started work as a trapper boy aged 9.

An old photo of Ron during his time in the trade union.

After 25 years, and the closure of the Rising Sun, he spent two years as a mature student at Newbattle Abbey College (where he subsequently became a Governor) in Midlothian – an area close to his heart.

He died on June 11, and his funeral was held on June 29 at Tyneside Crematorium in North Shields.

Former colleagues Bill Gilby and Bob Thomson told the Advertiser more about Ron’s life.

Bill said: “For Ron, being a trade union official was not a job but a vocation, a mission to improve the lives and opportunities of working people and their families. He saw no difference between full-time officials, lay officials and members - working for the union was a privilege, which had to be exercised with diligence and integrity.”

Speaking about Ron’s personal life, Bob added: “He was good company and enjoyed a pint. An avid reader, he wrote two books, one on his time working at the Rising Sun Colliery, the other a biography of Pete Curran.

"His real passion was drawing and painting at which he excelled, including a painting of the Peterloo Massacre. In retirement he had exhibitions and taught drawing in a local community centre.

"His wife Doreen was his rock and he was proud of his daughter Maureen’s involvement in the Labour Party, (both of whom predeceased him). He was equally proud of his granddaughter Danielle who became a Labour MP.