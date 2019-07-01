Tune in to Midlothian Question Time

Midlothian Community Planning Partnership panel members responded to questions on everything from how to get young people into politics to what they would each spend £5 million on to improve the county.

The ‘Your Question Time’ event was at Newbattle High School on Tuesday, June 25, and you will be able to listen to the event on the radio next week. Organised in association with Black Diamond FM, the event was recorded and will be broadcast between 6pm and 8pm on Thursday, July 11.

The panel comprised Midlothian Council Leader, Councillor Derek Milligan, panel chair Cllr Jim Muirhead, Police Scotland Superintendent Angus MacInnes, Joint Director of Health and Social Care and Chief Officer Midlothian Integrated Joint Board, Allister Short and Scottish Fire and Rescue Area Manager Steve Gourlay.

Concerns raised included why developers were not building enough homes suitable for wheelchair users, how will the partnership will make sure there are facilities and resource for the growing number of people moving to the area and why food waste bags are no longer supplied by the council.

Local people were invited to send in questions about what matters to them and their community.

Black Diamond listeners and local community groups were also asked to take part and audience members contributed on the night.

Panel chairman Cllr Jim Muirhead (Lab) said: “Many thanks to Black Diamond and the council’s Communities and Performance Manager, Alasdair Mathers for organising the evening.

“It was particularly great to see, and be questioned by, young people from Midlothian Youth Platform as well as representative from local community groups.

“I think the panel felt the debate was lively and it was really helpful to have a broader understanding of what people are concerned about and what they need from us to improve our communities. I’d certainly be open to holding more of these events if local people want us to.”