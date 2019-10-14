Two Midlothian curry restaurants in Google’s Scottish top five

Two of the five best curry restaurants in Scotland are in Midlothian, according to reviewers on global internet service Google.

The Radhuni in Loanhead is ranked number two and Itihaas in Dalkeith number five in the top 20 based on Google users who left reviews after their meals.

Both restaurants are owned and run by the same family. In April the 120 cover Radhuni was voted Best Restaurant in Edinburgh in the Scottish Curry Awards. Last September it was named Scotland’s best South Asian restaurant at a gala event in London. And in 2018 its head chef Ashok Ram was voted Chef of the Year in the Scottish Curry Awards.

Radhuni, whose name means ‘passionate cook’ in Bengali, opened in 2011 as Loanhead’s first Indian-style restaurant.

Matin Khan, who runs Itihaas restaurant in Dalkeith’s Eskbank Road, won the Scottish Curry Chef of the Year award in 2014.

His son Habibur, managing partner of Radhuni, commented: “The customers of Radhuni and Itihaas are the best judges of the quality of our food and service.

“We are proud that diners who reviewed us on such an eminent internet portal as Google have praised both restaurants so highly.”