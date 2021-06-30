Two Midlothian schools recognised with Eco-Schools Green Flag Award status

St David’s Eco-Committee standing by the school Christmas tree.

The international award recognises nurseries and schools which have demonstrated a commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme and over two years have engaged their whole school community in local environmental action.

St David's Primary School renewed the Green Flag Award it has held since 2014 and Woodburn Primary School achieved its first Green Flag Award.

Pupils at St David's Primary School organised a community litter pick and campaigned against fly-tipping in a local woodland.

Woodburn Primary School pupils volunteered to litter pick with clean up stations positioned at school entrances. They also campaigned against dog fouling in the neighbourhood and adopted Cowan Park as an area to take care of.

Through the Eco-Schools Scotland programme, Keep Scotland Beautiful aims to make environmental awareness and action to tackle climate change an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of schools, for both pupils and for staff.

The programme provides a framework to engage the wider school community in action and support aligned with the purposes of Curriculum for Excellence and Learning for Sustainability.

To complete the Green Flag journey each school has a choice of 10 topics to engage with, from food and the environment, to litter, to energy. The schools also choose one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to link their Eco-Schools work to.

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Congratulations to the Eco-Committee, pupils and staff at each of these schools, who have worked so hard to achieve their Green Flag Award, particularly during a time of unprecedented adjustment and change to education caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a great achievement and testament to the resilience and creativity of both pupils and educators.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful is committed to supporting all our children and young people to develop the capacities, skills and attributes required to protect our planet for the future.”