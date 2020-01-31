Two more Penicuik buildings set for regeneration

Two building grant applications have recently been approved as part of the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project.

Funding of £44,780 has been awarded for No 10 The Square in the town centre, a traditional stone cottage, dating from the mid 19th century.

The work will involve re-covering the roof of the building in natural slate to match the original, along with repairs and re-pointing to the stonework. A boundary wall will also be rebuilt and railings attached at the front of the building.

A further £14,284 in funding has also been approved for Nos 4-6 Bridge Street, a two-storey traditional building dating from the late 19th century.

The timber windows at the front of the building are in poor condition and will be replaced with new timber sash and case windows, and a new, more traditional front door will be installed at the town centre property.

The grants awarded to eligible property owners are for 75 per cent of the total eligible cost.

Work on both projects is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab), welcomed the funding announcement.

He said: “I am delighted that these projects have been given the go-ahead as a result of this grant support.

“The heritage regeneration project has the potential to greatly enhance buildings in Penicuik’s historic town centre, making it more attractive for residents, property owners, shoppers and visitors.”

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project is a partnership between Midlothian Council, the National Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, the Penicuik Community Development Trust, Penicuik First (BIDS) and Penicuik Community Council.

The project will see investment in the historic town centre over five years.

This follows similar successful projects in Gorebridge and Dalkeith.