Unicorn pops in to see Mayfield youth project

The Y2K project in Mayfield hosted Jamie the giant Unicorn last week, on his Youthlink Scotland’s Cashback for Communities campaign tour.

Since Y2K remains the only community-based youth-led service in Midlothian where else could they take Jamie but to the old pit-head in the Mining Museum.

Y2K project manager, Carol Flack said: “We are working at the coal-face with young people in our communities day and daily and This is a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the great work we are doing in Midlothian supported by major funders such as Cashback for Communities.

“Special thanks go to our partners and supporters at the National Mining Museum of Scotland and also the Unpaid Work Team at Midlothian Council for their ongoing help and encouragement which is especially pertinent to Y2K’s work to address youth offending.”

As part of the campaign for Cashback for Communities to celebrate their national youth work fund, Jamie will be visiting 45 projects, making a 2,000 mile round trip across Scotland.