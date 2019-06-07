Unpaid Work pays off for Mayfield-based youth project

Clearing the garden, trimming the hedges and painting the deck – just some of the jobs undertaken by the Unpaid Work team at local youth project Y2K over the past year.

The work has been completed as part of Community Payback Orders. Working together, Unpaid Work clients take on a huge variety of small construction and maintenance projects across Midlothian. The work gives clients the opportunity to give something back to communities affected by crime, as well as reducing the likelihood of future offending by up-skilling and facilitating reintegration.

Carol Flack, project manager at Y2K, said: “I’d like to pass on a huge vote of thanks from the staff and young people for all the improvements the unpaid work teams have made at our project over the past year. We have really appreciated all that the teams have done to help upgrade the building, providing a safe and secure environment for all those accessing Y2K. The service you provide to the community is absolutely fantastic.”

Stuart Pratt, unpaid work officer for Midlothian Council, added: “We’ve been delighted to be able to help Y2K bring their ideas for a building refresh to life. The team have worked hard and it has really paid off. Giving back to the community is exactly what Community Payback Orders are all about.”

Beneficiaries to date include schools and nurseries, local third sector organisations and vulnerable groups. They also work to improve community spaces such as walkways, train stations and parks, by donating items such as bird boxes, planters and benches made out of recycled materials. The service averages around 120 clients a year.