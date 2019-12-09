Updated planning application submitted for former Loanhead nursing home

Covell Matthews Architects has submitted an updated planning application to Midlothian Council for homes at Mayburn House.

The plans for the former nursing home in Loanhead will ensure the original features of the main villa will be retained and will allow two new build wings to be constructed.

The flats will include a mix of affordable homes and properties for private sale with new build elements finished in recycled stone cladding, metal panels and smooth buff render. The existing masonry gate posts will also be maintained as part of a new stone boundary wall.

The site has been empty for many years, with parked cars and rubble causing anger among local residents.