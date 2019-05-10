Views sought to keep Penicuik Town Hall thriving

A survey has been launched to find out what people in Penicuik think about an important community resource.

Penicuik Town Hall is an important historic building located in the centre of the town and is used by local community groups.

To ensure the building is well used, provides for the community and is well maintained for the future a steering group is being set up to investigate future uses and funding.

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration project has therefore set up the online survey to find out from local residences what the town hall means to them and how they think the building should be used in the future.

The survey should take just a few minutes to complete and can be accessed via Midlothian Council’s website at https://www.midlothian.gov.uk/news/article/2714/your_views_on_the_future_of_penicuik_town_hall.