Villagers to decide how to spend money in Danderhall

Residents in Danderhall and district are coming together to decide how £30,000 of public money will be spent to improve their area.

Focusing around the theme of ‘community wellbeing’, the initiative is a participatory budgeting project organised by Midlothian Council in partnership with the local community.

Local people and community groups have developed four proposals aimed at improving the local area. Residents in Danderhall and district will now be asked to vote for the three that they think should get the funding.

The proposals are: empowering community groups by providing them with the equipment and facilities needed for a sustainable future; providing accessible equipment in the large park for people with a disability; improving lighting in the park to allow recreational use during the winter; improving the surface of paths in the park to increase accessibility.

You can get involved at one of the discussion and voting events being held on Saturday (March 7) 10am-1pm or on Tuesday, March 10, 6-8pm, both at Danderhall Library, 1a Campview.

Ballot papers and boxes will also be available in the leisure centre, the primary school, the miners’ welfare club, the library and the church hall, or you can vote online at midlothian.gov.uk/pb Voting runs March 7-21.

Find out more at midlothian.gov.uk/pb or email pbgrants@midlothian.gov.uk. Call 0131 270 6744.