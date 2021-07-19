Virgin Media O2’s gigabit speeds now available in Dalkeith
Virgin Media O2 has connected around 4,200 homes in the Woodburn area of Dalkeith to its ultrafast broadband network.
As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme, Dalkeith is the latest location now able to access Virgin Media’s gigabit broadband.
The company’s Gig1 service offers average top speeds of 1,130Mbps.
Julie Agnew from Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re extending our network as part of our mission to upgrade the UK, giving more people access to our unbeatable services and ultrafast speeds. Dalkeith residents can now benefit from ultrafast broadband nearly 30 times faster than local average as we supercharge services at a time when demand for fast and reliable connectivity has never been greater."
She added: “Whether you’re downloading the latest update to Call of Duty or Facetiming with family, with our broadband, this can all be done on multiple devices at the same time.”