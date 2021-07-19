Virgin Media O2’s gigabit speeds now available in Dalkeith

As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme, Dalkeith is the latest location now able to access Virgin Media’s gigabit broadband.

Julie Agnew from Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re extending our network as part of our mission to upgrade the UK, giving more people access to our unbeatable services and ultrafast speeds. Dalkeith residents can now benefit from ultrafast broadband nearly 30 times faster than local average as we supercharge services at a time when demand for fast and reliable connectivity has never been greater."