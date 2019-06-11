Vogrie superhero adventure needs you!

This July Vogrie Country Park will host what promises to be an epic summer event as the ‘Vogrie Superhero Adventure’ descends into Midlothian.

Produced by Trotwork Events, in collaboration with Ion Theatrics, the adventure looks to capture the imagination of young children and plunge them into a world of superheroes and villains.

Running from July 11-14, the Vogrie Superhero Adventure will transform the park into a superhero training camp and the scene of an epic battle.

Trotwork Events invite children under the age of 12 to create their very own superhero mask before embarking on a journey of a lifetime. As the children don their masks they will train with Scotland’s premier superhero team, the East Coast Champions as they seek to defeat the villains lurking in Vogrie Country Park.

The event concludes with an action packed performance display as the East Coast Champions banish the villains from Vogrie. The park remains open as usual all day.

There will be two shows on each day, the first at 11am and the second at 2pm. Tickets cost £6 for Children, £3 for adults or £20 for a Group of up to five, with any children in a buggy granted free entry. Children must be accompanied by adults. Tickets are available from https://vogriesuperheroadventure.brownpapertickets.com.

Callum Ross, event organiser, said: “We at Trotwork Events are incredibly excited to bring this super event to Vogrie Park.

“The park is an incredible event site and boasts countless wonderful features such as beautiful scenery, peaceful walks and fun activities like golf, the miniature train and the multiple play parks.

“We hope we can create an event that will be enjoyed by all of the kids (and adults) in attendance and hopefully we will be back again in 2019 with more exciting events!”

For more information go to www.trotworkevents.com.