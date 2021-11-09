Voting underway in Midlothian for Scottish Youth Parliament elections

The Scottish Youth Parliament elections 2021 are now underway.

Young people aged 12-25 can vote for their preferred candidate for the Midlothian North or Midlothian South constituencies by paper ballot at local schools and libraries.

The candidates for Midlothian North and Musselburgh are Cody Rapson, Olivia Brown and Callum Gibson.

While the candidates for Midlothian South Tweeddale and Lauderdale are Ally Turnbull, Hayden Gordon, Emma Murray, Campbell Lightly West, Isabel Headon and Desandhi Parakramawansha.