Walk of Hope Midlothian - Out of the darkness into the light

Around 220 people turned out for the early morning Walk of Hope Midlothian 5km charity walk on Saturday.

Walkers left Sheriffhall Park and Ride at 4.15am to raise money for the charity Chris’s House. Participants of all ages took part in the charity walk.

First aiders Stuart and Hailey at Walk of Hope-Midlothian.

Chris’s House (Centre for Help, Response & Intervention Surrounding Suicide) is the first 24 hour non-medical crisis centre in Scotland. As well as money, the walk was held to raise awareness of the Scottish charity.

The walk was also a chance to remember loved ones lost through suicide and remind us that no matter what, there is always hope. Photos by Kat Steward.

Walk of Hope Midlothian 2019. Photos by Kat Steward.

