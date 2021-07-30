Watch out for wasps in Midlothian as temperatures rise
A national trade body is urging householders and businesses in Midlothian to take steps to avoid getting stung this summer as worker wasps abandon their nests.
British Pest Control Association (BPCA) is encouraging people and businesses to be aware of the dangers posed by wasps and to seek professional pest control if they become a hazard.
Dee Ward-Thompson, head of technical at BPCA, said: “If you scare a wasp, it might call for backup. While being stung by one wasp isn’t usually dangerous, multiple stings could kill you. Never attempt to deal with a wasps’ nest if you think you might be allergic to stings. Not every nest needs to be destroyed. They will abandon them in the autumn, so it may be best to leave it alone as wasps are accidental pollinators and also feed on small flies and aphids.”
She added: “We’re encouraging people to look at our online guide – https://bpca.org.uk/a-z-of-pest-advice/wasp-control-how-to-get-rid-of-wasps-bpca-a-z-of-pests/188976 - so they know what to do if they have an issue with wasps this summer.
“A wasp nest will be home to around 5,000 wasps during the peak activity of late summer, but when the queen stops producing eggs, the worker wasps have nothing to do other than look for fermented fruits and sugars, and can become inebriated quite quickly.
“Drunken wasps may become more aggressive – and more likely to sting, which is when people enjoying the summer sun nearby could be in harm’s way.”