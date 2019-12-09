Weekend Midlothian bin pick-ups to cover Christmas and New Year

Midlothian Council has confirmed arrangements for bin collections and waste recycling over the Christmas and New Year period.

Bin collections due on Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be collected on Saturday, December 28, and Sunday, December 29, respectively.

Bin collections due on New Year’s Day and Thursday, January 2, will instead be collected on Saturday, January 4, and Sunday, January 5.

Meanwhile, recycling centres in Midlothian will close for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, January 1 and 2, but will otherwise be open and operating during normal hours.

Kerbside collections of bulky furniture will stop on Friday (December 13) and restart on Monday, January 20.

There will be no council collection of real Christmas trees this year.

Residents are encouraged to take their tree to their local recycling centre.

Residents who would like their garden waste collected in 2020 can sign up and pay in early January.

The cost for each brown bin is £35. Details of how to sign up for the service will be issued in the New Year.