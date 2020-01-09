Will your badge design stick?

A teenage entrepreneur form Loanhead has secured funding to give local youngsters the chance to design a pin badge for his latest business.

Lasswade High School pupil Adam Mendey (15) started ‘I Love Pins’ late last year and has been successful in obtaining a £1000 grant from Young Scot and Creative Scotland’s ‘Nutruting Talent – Time To Shine’ fund.

He is now looking for 10 young artists aged 13-24 to design an enamel pin badge, one to two inches in diameter, then splitting the profits 50/50. Thanks to this funding Adam will cover all costs.

He said: “I started this company with the intention of making money to support local artists. To help the community generally and just help people get on in life.

“I’m hoping to give the artists free reign with the design. Letting them do it in their own style. The only restriction would be not too many colours or too many intricate designs.

“I’m thinking of emailing art colleges to see if any students would interested.”

Adam explained why he has started I Love Pins. He said: “I have had a few businesses over the year and the pin badge side of things was something that proved popular. So I decided to start a business around that. As young people around my age go for that kind of thing.

“I first started businesses online in early 2018 when I was 13. I would sell stock from China. It’s called ‘drop shipping’. I never had any actual stock in my hands.”

To enter, email your design by January 15 to artists@ilovepins.co.uk.