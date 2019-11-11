Work due to start on new Straiton retail terrace

Work on the highly anticipated new 25,500 sq ft retail terrace at Straiton Retail Park is due to start on site later this month.

After it was given the green light in October 2018 by Midlothian council, the £10 million development will be built and managed by Peel Retail Parks, part of Peel L&P.

The retail terrace will house up to 11 tenants, with Greggs, Starbucks, Card Factory, The works, Trespass and Archers Sleep Centre already committed to the site.

Management at Straiton hope having this new retail on offer will improve the shopping experience for visitors, bringing a new tenant dynamic to the park, providing more choice and convenience for the community.

Leah Taylor, development manager at Peel Retail Parks, part of Peel L&P, believes this positive news is going against the grain in the industry at the moment, with major brands including Mothercare recently closing their doors for the last time.

She said: “We are excited to start on site with this development and look forward to welcoming the new retailers to Straiton Retail Park.

“We’re confident the high specification terrace will be welcomed by shoppers in Summer 2020.

“We’re defying the negative headlines surrounding retail and attracting national stores across a number of our parks across the UK.

“Our continued investment into improving the retail parks for both our tenants and customers has allowed us to make way for the existing operators who are really getting their retail concept right.”

Construction work on the retail terrace is due to start in the coming weeks, with a 33-week build period, and store opening dates to be confirmed in due course.

There is limited space available within the new development. Interested retailers should contact Leah Taylor with any enquiries on 0161 629 8427 or ltaylor@peellandp.co.uk. To see a CGI fly through of the development, go to https://vimeo.com/359291270.

For more information visit: www.peelretailparks.co.uk.