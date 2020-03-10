World Book Day boost at Bilston Primary School from Taylor Wimpey

World Book Day celebrations at Bilston Primary School in Bilston were boosted by a donation from Taylor Wimpey East Scotland.

The school received £250 from the homebuilder in support of the national event which took place on Thursday, March 5.

Now in its 23rd year, World Book Day aims to encourage children of all ages to enjoy and appreciate the pleasures of reading.

Sheryl Wallace, headteacher at Bilston Primary, said: “World Book Day is a fantastic initiative which really encourages children to develop their reading.

“Thanks to Taylor Wimpey’s donation, we’ll be able to add some new books to our library and we can’t wait for our pupils to get stuck into some new stories.”

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We were delighted to support Bilston Primary with a donation to mark World Book Day.

“We hope the pupils had a brilliant day celebrating their favourite characters and that they all enjoy reading some new books together.”