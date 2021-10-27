Wreaths laid in Danderhall to remember those killed in Aberfan Disaster

The catastrophic collapse of a colliery spoil tip on October 21, 1966 in the Welsh village near Merthyr Tydfil, killed 116 children and 28 adults as it engulfed Pantglas Junior School and a row of houses.

Danderhall Retired Miners and Mayfield Retired Miners laid wreathes at the Danderhall Miners Memorial Garden last Thursday to remember those who lost their lives in the disaster which happened more than half a century ago.

Given the loss of so many children in the Welsh village 55 years ago, pupils from Danderhall Primary were in attendance last Thursday to pay their respects and remember all of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Brother and sister Ethan and Robyn Harris laid a wreath in the memorial garden for the school.