Newbattle Road, between Eskbank Toll and Abbey Road, will be closed (one way) for six weeks, starting on August 12. The closure is required to facilitate Scotland Gas Networks upgrade works.

Newbattle Road will be closed to through traffic. The main closure – from Abbey Road to Eskbank Toll roundabout (northwest bound carriageway only), with an incidental closure from Park Road at its junction with Newbattle Road from August 26 for two weeks.