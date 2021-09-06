Young adults in Midlothian secure a positive future

93.7 per cent of young adults in Midlothian were in work or had enrolled in further or higher education or training this year.

The Annual Participation Measure reports on the economic and employment activity of 16 to 19-year-olds in Scotland and is the information source for one of the Scottish Government’s National Performance indicators.

Across Scotland as a whole, 92.2 per cent of young adults are currently participating in education, training or employment, collectively known as a positive destination. The latest figures put Midlothian’s young adults 1.5 per cent above the national average and in eighth place out of the country’s 32 local authority areas.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jim Muirhead, welcomed the latest figures.

“These are very difficult times, as we emerge from the pandemic and work to build economic recovery,” said Councillor Muirhead.

“Given the circumstances, I am pleased that we have once again managed to increase the number of young people in Midlothian securing a positive future.