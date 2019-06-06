Young Dalkeith girl bags local dog waste solution

An eight-year-old girl from Dalkeith has been doing her bit to address a dog fouling issue in her neighbourhood.

Woodburn Primary School pupil Isla Mackenzie has been putting up plastic bottles around Easter Langside as dog waste bag dispensers, so local dog walkers can bag their pet’s mess.

Isla’s mum Lynsey Mackenzie (38) explained why her daughter decided to do this.

She said: “Isla took the initiative after I let her watch a Facebook video of a girl doing this in England. She was inspired by this. That was around about March.

“She has done this to try and prevent all the mess left by dog owners and we have had feedback that it seems to be working. I’m proud of her.

“She has put three bottles out already. When we go out with our dog she fills the bottles up with more bags. Some people on the estate help out as well. It’s mostly my husband that walks the dog during the day and he said he has noticed a difference.”

Isla’s work has been welcomed by locals. Lynsey said: “People on our estate had been moaning about folk leaving their dog mess.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback. People saying they have noticed a big difference since she has put these bottles up.

“Those areas are clear now so we are looking at maybe doing other areas that still have a problem with dog mess.”

Isla’s school also recognised her hard work.

“She took her bottle in for ‘show and tell’ and was sent to the headteacher,” said Lynsey.

“They took pictures of her with the bottle for the school’s Twitter page.”

In recognition of her selfless good work, Dalkeith Community Council has nominated Isla for a Midlothian Young Persons Award.

Evelyn Fleck from the local group, added: “Isla has shown a bit of initiative and picked up on an issue that the community has been complaining about for a long time.

“She is a great example to young people. So often young people get criticised, but she has shown how effective young people can be in helping their local community.”