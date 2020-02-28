Young Midlothian people invited to jobs roadshow in Edinburgh

Young people and their parents from across Midlothian are invited to attend a free jobs roadshow at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh (10 New Market Road, EH14 1RJ) on Wednesday (March 4), 9am-3pm.

The event will offer S4 – S6 pupils, young college leavers and those who have left school within the last three years the opportunity to meet employers with current vacancies.

Over 70 organisations will be attending and it is anticipated that over 1,500 vacancies will be profiled at the event. These vacancies include modern and graduate apprenticeships, paid school leaver internships and full and part time job opportunities.

The roadshow has been organised by Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Edinburgh, Midlothian and East Lothian, with support from Midlothian Council. Organisations such as Skills Development Scotland will be in attendance to offer guidance to young people on interview skills, applications and CVs.

Working with DYW and other partnership agencies is vital in helping Midlothian Council achieve their goal of ensuring every young person in Midlothian moves into a positive destination after leaving school.

Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab), Midlothian’s Cabinet Member for Education, encourages any young person or their parent or carer wanting information on the opportunities available to go along to the event.

He said: “We want to support all our young people to find the best educational and career paths for them. Events such as this roadshow are a great way of helping young people meet employers and find out about the range of opportunities available.

“Employers benefit too as they get to meet talented young people face to face.

“Many young people have been able to move directly on to a positive destination after attending a roadshow.”

Fourth, fifth and sixth year pupils in Midlothian have been booked to attend the roadshow and transport into Edinburgh has been arranged for them. Anyone else who wishes to attend can turn up on the day.

For more information on this event contact the DYW team at dyw@edinburghchamber.co.uk or give them a call on 0131 221 2999.